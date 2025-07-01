Iran’s missile capability in excellent position: Gen. Vahidi

Speaking in an interview on the possible violation of ceasefire by the Zionist enemy and the reaction of the IRGC against the aggression, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that Iran’s missile power is in excellent condition to respond to the invasion of the criminal Israeli regime against Iran.

The Iranian armed forces have taken widespread measures to respond to the Zionist enemy and are prepared to give a crushing response to the enemy with utmost power, Brigadier General Vahidi underlined.

In response to the question whether "Qassem Basir" missile will be launched to respond to the Zionist enemy in the event of a new Zionist aggression, he pointed out that many capabilities have been prepared to respond to the enemy, which will be used in the event of an enemy aggression.

Earlier, he had said that Iran’s enemies will never succeed in bringing the nation to its knees, emphasizing national resilience and the unwavering pursuit of the goals of the Islamic Revolution.

“Enemies' dream of defeating the Iranian nation will never come true,” said General Vahidi.

“Iran—strong, honorable, and powerful—will continue along the glorious path of the Islamic Revolution," he added.

