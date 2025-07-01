Israel arrests 3 settlers suspected of spying for Iran

Zionist police and Shin Bet agents have arrested three Israeli citizens in two separate cases on suspicion that they carried out tasks for Iranian agents, the two agencies said in a statement on Monday.

In one investigation, 33-year-old Mark Morgein, who lives in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, was arrested on suspicion of moving a grenade from a hidden location to another at the request of his handler, with whom he maintained contact over the course of June.

He was also enlisted to film a video of a missile interception during open war between Israel and Iran and send it to his handler.

According to the order of the court of the Zionist regime, more information about the identity of the detainees and the details of the case are currently kept confidential.

News sources say that despite the severe information censorship of the Israeli media about the dimensions of security cases, the frequent increase in arrests centered on "espionage for Iran" in recent months is considered a clear sign of successive intelligence infiltration in the Israeli apparatus.

RHM/