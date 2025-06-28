Iran remains vigilant, keep fingers on the trigger: minister

Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni made the remarks while attending a massive funeral ceremony for the martyrs of recent Israeli war on the country in Tehran on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Momeni said that the United States and the Zionist regime have shown that they do not stick to their promises, warning that, "All officials and armed forces of the country are ready vigilantly, and are on alert, and have kept their fingers on the trigger, to give a strong response if the enemy does another act of mischief and breaches its promise."

"When it comes to defending the homeland, all differences are set aside and everyone is united in defending the country, their homeland, and territorial integrity of Iran," he continued.

MNA/FNA1751093954415512493