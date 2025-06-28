Tehran Stock Exchange reopens after nine days on Saturday

The reopening of Tehran Exchange (Bourse) comes while government officials remained closed on Saturday due to a massive funeral for the martyrs of Israeli war held in the capital.

The Tehran Bourse was parially shut down because "fixed-income investment funds" and the "physical markets of commodity and energy exchanges" were active were operating since the Israeli war on the country began on June 13.

Today, the physical markets of commodity exchanges in Iran –both “Iranian mercantile exchange” and “energy exchange” also resumed operation to signal thatt he Tehran Exchange reopened fully.

MNA/6513846