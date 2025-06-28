  1. Politics
Iran seeks peace but will never bow to humiliation

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says that Iran is committed to peace, but it will never bow to any humiliation or aggression.

Baghaei made the remarks while speaking at the funeral ceremony of the Iranians martyred in recent Israeli military strikes, held on Saturday.

He said the Iranian people, inspired by the values of dignity and sacrifice, have always stood firm in the face of threats.

Baghaei added that the magnificent turnout in the funeral processions demonstrates national pride and solidarity.

Despite being a peace-loving nation throughout history, Iran has never submitted to humiliation, he noted.

