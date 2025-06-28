Different Iranian officials attend Martyrs of Iran Auhority

Along with the people of Tehran, different government officials and prominents figures took part at the funeral of more than 60 martyrs, including senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, journalists and ordinary citizens, many of them women and children.

In addition to President Masoud Pezeshkian, his foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and former foreign minister Javad Zarif, Ali Shamkhani, the senior advisor to the Leader of Islamic Revolution was one of the other officials who attended the funeral procession.

The IRGC Quds Force Commander General Esmaeil Ghaani was one of those attending the ceremony.

From the Reformist side of the Iranian political spectrum, in addition to Javad Zarif, former first vice president Eshagh Jahangiri and former Parliament Speaker Hujjat Uleslam Nateq Nouri were also attending.

The recent Israeli aggression on the country, which received Iran's crushing and devestating response, united the Iranian nation despite their different polticial viewpoints in defending their country like the time of imposed Iraqi war.

