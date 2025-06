The ministry put the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of war in the Gaza Strip on October 07, 2023 at 56,412.

The total toll in Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 56,412 killings and 133,054 injuries since October 7, 2023.

At least 6,089 killings and 21,013 injuries came after Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18.

