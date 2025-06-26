Sanders calls for end to US support for Israeli regime

In an interview with The Guardian, Sanders emphasized that it is time for the US to halt its unwavering backing of Benjamin Netanyahu’s extremist cabinet, which has engaged in the genocide of the people of Gaza, deliberately subjecting them to starvation and death.

Sanders had previously stated that Washington’s support for Netanyahu’s starvation war against the Palestinian people is a "horrifying issue."

The American senator asserted, "Stopping all US military aid to Israel is essential."

Earlier, during a Senate hearing on US relations with the occupying regime, Sanders remarked, "We are complicit in all the deaths and suffering occurring in Gaza."

The US remains the primary supplier of arms to Israel, and according to Israeli officials, Washington has provided over 90,000 tons of military aid since the Gaza war began.

