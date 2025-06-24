Israel-US aggression against Iran llegal and unjust :FM

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed the unjust and illegal nature of Israeli-American aggression against Iran.

Speaking in a meeting with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov in Ashgabat late on Monday, Araqchi said elaborated on the regional situation following the military aggression by the Israeli regime and the U.S. against Iran.

The U.S. attack on Iran proved the Israeli regime’s weakness and desperation in confronting Iran, he added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek escalation of tensions in the region, he noted.

He stated that Iran’s missile strike on the Al-Udeid military base was a response to the blatant U.S. violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Should the U.S. take any further action, the Islamic Republic is prepared to respond once again, Araqchi warned.

Meanwhile, Meredov said Turkmenistan is a close neighbor of Iran and since the very first day of the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran, they have expressed their opposition.

As a neutral country, Turkmenistan does not accept the use of force or threat to resolve issues, he noted.

MNA/