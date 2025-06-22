US involvement in Iran-Israel war biggest mistake: Araghchi

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand late on Saturday, emphasizing that the interference of the United States in the war between Iran and Zionist regime can fuel the flames of war in the region and beyond it.

The complicity and interference of the United States in the current clashes between Iran and Israeli regime is the greatest blunder that can drag the war to the entire region and beyond it.

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat briefed Canadian foreign minister on the latest situation of Israeli aggression against Iran.

Elaborating on the dimensions of the criminal aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, targeting the public infrastructures and residential areas of the country, and killing the high-ranking military officials, elites, nuclear scientists, university professors, innocent women and children, Araghchi emphasized the accountability of all governments and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to make their utmost effort to stop the Israeli aggression and making it (Israel) accountable for violating the international law.

Turning to Iran’s diplomatic consultations with various countries in the region and the world in connection with the consequences and outcomes of the criminal Israeli regime against Iran, Araghchi stressed that complicity and interference of the United States in the current conflict is the greatest mistake of this country that can drag the war into the entire region and the world.

Canadian foreign minister, for her part, expressed her major concern for the spread of insecurity in the region and termed diplomacy as the sole solution to overcome this grave situation.

Anand said that her country is ready for any cooperation in this regard to end the conflict between Iran and Israel.

