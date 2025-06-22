Pentagon admits midnight attack did not destroy Iran sites

Speaking in a press conference to detail about the Midnight Hammer operation against three Iranian atomic sites, Pete Hegseth United States Secretary of Defense said that the Iranian nuclear site Fordow was "severely damged" rather than destroyed.

The US defense secretary further said that the US operation was over, stressing that Washington is not seeking regime change in Iran.

Hegseth also claimed that the intitial assessement is that strikes had "desired effect".

He claimed that the attack was unbelieveable, threatening Tehran not to retaliate as claiming the operation Midnight Hammer was all the US did amid Israeli aggression.

MNA