A part of Fordow was attacked, Qom official confirms

Morteza Heidari, the deputy governor of Qom said that a portion of Fordow site was attacked by the enemy after the activation of the air defense in the surrounding area.

This is while Iran had evacuvated its three major nuclear sites, including Natanz in Isfahan, Khondab in Arak and Fordow in Qom.

Heidari called on the people to preserve their unity and do not pay attention to the propaganda waged by the enemy.

The US President Donald Trump claimed a few hours ago that the three Iranian facilities had been bombed.

MNA/FNA1750553282861161427