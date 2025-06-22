  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 4:25 AM

Iranian officials react to Trump claim on attacking Iran soil

Iranian officials react to Trump claim on attacking Iran soil

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has confirmed entering the war with Iran by claiming that the US has bombed 3 Iranian nuclear sites. Here is what the Iranians have said.

News ID 233458

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News