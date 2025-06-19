Official briefs on Israeli attack on Khondab nuclear site

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian media reported air defences were activated in the area of the Khondab nuclear facility and two projectiles hit an area close to it

Morteza Miri said that "At around 6 am today, the Khandab heavy water complex area was attacked by the Israeli regime's air force."

He added that "With the evacuation of the complex and the measures that had been taken in advance, this attack did not result in any emmision of materials from the complex and does not pose any danger to the people in the sorrounding area."

However, this morning's Israeli attack has also been reported in the International Atomic Energy Agency as according to international treaties, attacks on nuclear facilities are prohibited.

