  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2025, 1:38 PM

Iran, European troika to hold meeting in Geneva

Iran, European troika to hold meeting in Geneva

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign minister confirmed the reports of a meeting with the European troika top diplomats.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Geneva between the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and the UK.

The meeting was requested by the European troika, according to Araghchi.

MNA/6504769

News ID 233316

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News