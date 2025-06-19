Iran, European troika to hold meeting in Geneva

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Geneva between the foreign ministers of Iran, France, Germany, and the UK.
TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign minister confirmed the reports of a meeting with the European troika top diplomats.
