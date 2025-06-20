Iran urges UNSC to implement res. 487: FM Araghchi

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi wrote that heavy water reactor in Arak, which is under the strict supervision of the comprehensive IAEA safeguards and also is under construction according to the technical specifications agreed with the UN nuclear watchdog within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was attacked by the Zionist regime on Thursday.

It is essential that the UNSC, which will hold its session today, maintain and implement the Resolution 487 in response to the Israeli attack on the nuclear facilities of Iraq as approved in 1981, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized.

Any kind of launching military attack on the nuclear facilities is tantamount to attack the IAEA’s safeguards and also attack on the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), he said, adding that not only the UN Resolution 487 is implemented with regards to the previous measures, but also it will be implemented on the future measures.

Once the UN Security Council implements the resolution today, it should explain the details to the international community, Araghchi underlined.

If the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) regime is collapsed, the UN Security Council along with Israeli regime would be held to account, he added.

