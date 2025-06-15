Iran’s army cmdr. vows firm, crushing response to Israel

In response to the command of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he said that Iran’s Army Force has been fully prepared and will deal a decisive and regretful blow to the child-killing regime of Israel.

After being appointed to this position, he issued a message, emphasizing that the Army Force of the country is ready to deal a remorseful and decisive blow to the backbone of the criminal Zionist regime for its aggression against Iranian territories.

Earlier on June 14, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Major General Amir Hatami as Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

General Hatami has served as Defense Minister during 2013-2021.

In the official decree, Ayatollah Khamenei cited Hatami’s "dedication, competence, and experience" as the basis for the appointment, calling for a “transformative and revolutionary approach” under his leadership.

The Leader also expressed appreciation for outgoing commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, praising his “sincere and valuable efforts” during his tenure.

In the wake of the assassination of General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

