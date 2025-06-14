  1. Politics
General Hatami appointed Iran's new Army Chief

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Major General Amir Hatami has been appointed Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran by order of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Major General Amir Hatami as Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

General Hatami has served as Defense Minister during 2013-2021.

In the official decree, Ayatollah Khamenei cited Hatami’s "dedication, competence, and experience" as the basis for the appointment, calling for a “transformative and revolutionary approach” under his leadership.

The Leader also expressed appreciation for outgoing commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, praising his “sincere and valuable efforts” during his tenure.

In the wake of the assassination of General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

