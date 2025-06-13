Iran hits Israeli fighter jets over its soil

The official media outlet of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army announced that during the clash of the army's defense units with hostile Israeli targets, a number of projectiles, micro air vehicles, and drones were destroyed.

It further added that in a successful operation Israeli fighter jets were hit.

Since the early hours of Friday, Israel has conducted strikes on several cities across Iran, including Tehran.

The Israeli strikes targeted a number of residential buildings in the Iranian capital, as well as a number of sites in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the western cities of Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Boroujerd, and the central city of Natanz.

The attacks killed a number of military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

On Friday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said these crimes have once again exposed the Tel Aviv regime’s vile nature, and warned that the regime must now await “a severe punishment."

