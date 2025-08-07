  1. Politics
National security is Iran’s red line: lawmaker

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi has said that the national security is the red line for the Islamic Republic.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Azizi wrote that "Iran is the heir to an ancient civilization deep rooted in the history of the world."

"The language of threats is superficial and ineffective for a nation with thousands of years of experience," he emphasized.

"Enemies who are seeking tension with the Islamic Republic of Iran should know that the national security is the country’s red line," he said, adding that "Iran’s response to any aggression will be decisive and regretful."

