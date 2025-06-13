Iran to open gates of hell to Israel soon: New IRGC chief

Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), sent a message to the Leader of the Islamic Revoution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is commander of all Iranian armed froces.

Pakpour offerd condolences on his predessors and his companions in the savage Israeli terrorist attacks, and declared that "The criminal and illegitimate Zionist regime will face a bitter and painful fate with huge and destructive consequences, and soon the gates of hell will be opened to this child-killingregime."

With a greenlight from the United States, the Israeli regime began military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran in early hours of Friday.

Images showed damaged residential buildings in several locations in the capital. Eyewitnesses and reporters from the state TV said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.

MNA/FNA1749825009997216806