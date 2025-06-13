UNSC to hold emergency meeting over Israeli attack on Iran

The UN Security Council will hold the emergency meeting at 15:00 (New York local time) and 22:30 (Tehran local time).

Iran on Friday called for an emergency UN Security Council's meeting to hold Israel accountable for its attack that targeted the Iranian nuclear program, military facilities and killed its top commanders and scientists.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

