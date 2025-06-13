Iran summons Swiss amb. over US-cooardinated Israeli strikes

Following Israel's aggression against Iran, the Swiss ambassador, who represents American interests, was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to protest this aggressive act.

Switzerland's Embassy in Tehran serves as the Foreign Interests Section for the United States in Iran in the diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano was summoned by Eissa Kameli, the Foreign Minister Assistance and Director General for America at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to protest the Islamic Republic of Iran's strong protest against the Friday Israeli act of aggression and America's support for it.

Kameli called the Zionist regime's heinous crime of committing military aggression against the Iranian nation a violation of all international standards and norms and the United Nations Charter. Referring to the history of America's all-out support for the Zionist regime, he emphasized the responsibility of the US government for the very dangerous and widespread effects and consequences resulting from the regime's adventurism.

