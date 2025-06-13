Ayatollah Sistani strongly condemns Israeli attack on Iran

In a statement on Friday, Ayatollah Sistani said Israel’s latest aggression “once again proves the dangerous and aggressive nature of this regime.”

He urged the international community to “prevent the continuation of such aggressions by putting pressure on this usurping regime and its supporters.”

Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani also extended his condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the strikes and wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, Press TV reported.

Since the early hours of Friday, Israel has conducted strikes on several cities across Iran, including Tehran.

The Israeli strikes targeted a number of residential buildings in the Iranian capital, as well as a number of sites in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the western cities of Khorramabad, Kermanshah, Boroujerd, and the central city of Natanz.

The attacks killed a number of military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said these crimes have once again exposed the Tel Aviv regime’s vile nature, and warned that the regime must now await “a severe punishment."

