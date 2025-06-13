Iran not to tolerate Israel aggressions anymore: Army

"The bloodthirsty, tyrannical Zionist regime has launched an aerial aggression against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, attacking several locations across our country. Until now, we had refrained from opening the path to war, but the Army—standing shoulder to shoulder with the IRGC—will not tolerate this aggression by the impure child-killers and the spilling of our compatriots’ pure blood. A bitter lesson awaits Netanyahu," the Army said in a statement.

"Our dear people must remain calm. Reject any rumors, especially those possibly spread by agents of this regime; avoid approaching military bases; and wait for the moment when the Leader will assign a collective duty to the nation. At this very moment, the combat forces of the Army and the IRGC are engaged in battle in the skies."

"Further results will be communicated to the Iranian nation in due course."

MP/