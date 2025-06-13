Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli regime’s attack against Iran

Kuwaiti foreign minister strongly condemned the Zionist regime's attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territories, calling it a clear violation of Iran's sovereignty and a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter which endangers the stability and security of the entire region.

The top Iranian diplomat, for his part, thanked his Kuwaiti counterpart’s call in condemnation of the heinous crime committed by the Israeli regime and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran has reserved the right for itself to defend its sovereignty, people and national security.

The powerful Iran will give a decisive and crushing response to the illegal and cowardly attack of the criminal Zionist regime, Araghchi underlined.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

