China, Russia, NAM support Iran at IAEA BoG meeting

Belarus, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia, and Venezuela alongside Iran issued a joint statement in support of the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In their statement, those countries voiced their support for Iran's peaceful nuclear program, admitting that Tehran has abided by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

They also said that dialogue and political talks are the only way to resolve differences surrounding Iran nuclear issue.

Those friendly states to Iran also pointed out the revival of the JCPOA should not be ignored as the deal approaches its end later this year.

The signatories to the statement also called on the three European countries/EU and the United States to fully implement all provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (which endorses the JCPOA), including the timetable set out therein.

