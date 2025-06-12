Iran strongly condemns anti-Iran resolution at IAEA’s BoG

Esmaeil Baghaei on Thursday denounced the actions of three European countries (UK, France and Germany) and the United States in instrumental use of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors to cast doubt on the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

Baghaei categorically rejected the baseless and unfounded claims envisioned in the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors, which was approved on Thursday based on the joint proposal of France, Britain, Germany, and the United States and according to the political report of the IAEA Director General.

He termed the adoption of the anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA BoG as an unjustified, groundless, and cruel move, stating that the anti-Iran resolution was approved with the aim of exerting maximum pressure on Iran to deviate from the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian people in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Iranian diplomat attributed the responsibility for the effects and consequences of this unjustified and destructive action to the masterminds of the anti-Iran resolution, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran will take proportionate measures in response to this move to secure and protect the interests and inalienable rights of the Iranian nation in benefiting from peaceful nuclear energy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei expressed deep regret over the biased performance of the IAEA director general regarding the Iranian nuclear issue and his provocative interviews regarding Iran's nuclear program.

He pointed to the IAEA chief’s direct responsibility for undermining the Agency's professional credibility and called on him to adhere to his missions and duties in accordance with the Agency's statute.

He seized this opportunity to thank China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Belarus, that issued a joint statement expressing their responsible and legal positions in rejecting the resolution, and emphasized the determination of the Iranian nation to protect their rights and interests in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Earlier on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in a joint statement strongly condemned the resolution passed by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was backed by the United States and three European countries.

The statement described the move as a politically motivated and legally unfounded exploitation of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, lacking any technical basis.

The UN nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday declaring Iran in alleged breach of its non-proliferation obligations for the first time in almost 20 years, diplomats at the closed-door meeting said.

The political resolution was proposed by the United States and the European troika.

