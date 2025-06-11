Russia warns anti-Iran resolution at IAEA to worsen situation

Russian envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in a post on the X network on Wednesday, concurrent with the meeting of the board, which has been underway since Monday and is scheduled to end on Friday, according to Press TV.

The draft resolution, submitted at the IAEA on Tuesday, accuses Iran of "non-compliance" with its nuclear obligations, in a bid to up pressure on Tehran.

Ulyanov, in his post, stated that there is "nothing new" in the resolution.

"Western countries claim that Iran should return to full implementation of the JCPOA. At the same time, they demonstrate no intention to comply with the JCPOA in terms of sanctions lifting."

The censure motion is expected to come to a vote at the agency on Wednesday evening.

Iran has warned it will respond immediately to any anti-Iran resolution by the IAEA's Board of Governors.

The 2015 nuclear deal, which stipulated the suspension of anti-Iran sanctions in return for confidence-building restrictions on Tehran's nuclear work, was derailed by the unilateral US withdrawal in 2018.

Iran waited for over a year for the three European parties to the accord to make up for the US withdrawal, but to no avail.

The country later started walking back on some of its nuclear commitments as per the accord, which allowed the two sides to reciprocate non-compliance.

The European parties to the deal have recently suggested they could activate the so-called snapback mechanism of the deal, which restores all the suspended UN sanctions in case Tehran is found in violation of the accord.

Tehran says it has not violated the accord and that its reduced commitments are a legal response to the US withdrawal from the agreement.

Iran and the US are currently holding indirect talks on a replacement for the 2015 deal.

The sixth round of the negotiations will be held on Sunday.

