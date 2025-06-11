US-Iran nuclear deal within reach as talks resume

"President Trump entered office saying that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. That is actually in line with our own doctrine and could become the main foundation for a deal," Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday.

"As we resume talks on Sunday, it is clear that an agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program is within reach—and could be achieved rapidly," the senior Iranian diplomat added.

"That mutually beneficial outcome relies on the continuation of Iran's enrichment program, under the full supervision of the IAEA, and the effective termination of sanctions," Araghchi stressed.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again on Sunday for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

