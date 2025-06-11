Germany to host 12th Edition of Vision of Iran Festival

The 12th edition of the "Visions of Iran" Festival has dedicated a section to the screening of short films by Iranian filmmakers.

The films, listed in alphabetical order, are:

A Happy Ending for Mrs. A. (Directed by Aida Rezaei), Almost Intangible (Directed by Taraneh Esmaeilian), And Next Year, When Spring (Directed by Saied Asadi, Mehdi Boroumand), Emergency (Directed by Maryam Esmikhani), Peek (Directed by Sina Ghasemi), The Address (Directed by Raha Rahbari), Years Unveiled (directed by Farzaneh Omidvarnia)

These seven short fiction, animation, and experimental films were selected by Ghasideh Golmakani and the festival director Amin Farzanehfar, and will be screened at Cinema Filmforum in Cologne.

This section is curated by Ghasideh Golmakani, an independent Iranian director and producer.

MNA