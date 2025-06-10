Iran, Russia Culture Ministers hold talks in Tehran

Russian Minister of Culture is on a high-profile visit to Tehran to attend Russia’s Cultural Week in Tehran.

Lyubimova is accompanied by several high-ranking cultural officials from the Russian Federation. During her stay, she is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and cultural consultations with Iranian authorities.

Her visit marks a new phase of cultural exchange between Tehran and Moscow, focusing on strengthening ties in arts, heritage, and creative industries.

Iran is scheduled to host a Russian culture festival in Tehran and Isfahan from June 10-15, 2025, according to the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The festival is a collaborative effort between the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

This event is part of broader efforts to expand cultural and cinematic cooperation between Iran and Russia, including participation in cultural summits.

MNA/