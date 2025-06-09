Iran's response to US proposal leaves door open for diplomacy

"We are preparing a response that is not yet finalized. Good work has been done on it. We think our response will be logical. We hope that in the next few days it will be finalized and will be given to the Foreign Minister of Oman, through him, to the Americans," the deputy foreign minister said.

He said that Iran's response shows Tehran's seriousness. It shows that "we want to work based on specific principles, and that our work makes sense."

"Our feeling is that the text we are presenting, although not yet finalized, and will take some time, is an acceptable text that can serve as a basis for work. If there is political will on the other side, we think it is worth working on."

"It is natural that in any international negotiation, the text that is presented is just the beginning and we must enter into deeper negotiations based on it. We may reach an agreement on one part of the text more quickly and take more time on another part," he further asserted.

"The fact is that we are not talking about a lengthy text at the moment because we do not want to present a comprehensive and lengthy contract or memorandum of understanding that would be difficult and time-consuming to prepare, Takht-Ravanchi continued.

"The plan that we have presented is a framework for an agreement; if we reach an understanding in principle of this framework, more detailed negotiations will begin on its details. I We think that if reach an agreement within this framework. an agreement will emerge from it that will satisfy both parties," the deputy foreign minister concluded.

