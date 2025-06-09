Iran response to US proposal to be ready soon

According to Mehr News Agency, during a cabinet session on Sunday, Araghchi briefed the government on several key diplomatic matters, including the successful organization of this year’s Hajj pilgrimage and Saudi Arabia’s favorable cooperation in the event.

He also provided updates on the visit of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister to Iran and the current status of indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran’s response to the US proposal is forthcoming and will be delivered in due course, reflecting the country’s national interests and strategic considerations.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

Last week, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, said in a post on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran. He also said that "Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal."

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei underlined that considering national interests would be the basis of Tehran's response to the US proposal."Naturally, any proposal must be carefully reviewed, and the appropriate response must be based on national principles and interests."

