Russia actively assists in seeking solution for US, Iran

"We are keeping up our efforts aimed at assisting in the energetic search for the necessary negotiation solutions. We think that they are quite possible with due reliance on international law, the principle of equitable and indivisible security, as well as with the carefully calibrated balance of interests and gradual progress which will allow to boost trust by observing the agreements achieved. We would like to believe that both the US and Iran fully realize this," the senior diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

Last week, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, said in a post on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran. He also said that "Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal."

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei underlined that considering national interests would be the basis of Tehran's response to the US proposal."Naturally, any proposal must be carefully reviewed, and the appropriate response must be based on national principles and interests."

