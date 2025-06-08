Iran parliament speaker sheds light on US nuclear proposal

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized the latest US proposal in indirect nuclear talks, saying it lacks any reference to lifting sanctions and reflects a coercive and contradictory approach by Washington.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ghalibaf stressed that according to the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions passed by Iran's parliament, the Islamic Republic remains fully prepared to build trust by demonstrating the peaceful nature of its nuclear program—but only in return for genuine sanctions relief and tangible economic benefits, all while continuing uranium enrichment on its own soil.

"The fact that the US proposal doesn't even mention lifting sanctions clearly proves the dishonesty and contradiction in America's approach to the indirect nuclear negotiations," Ghalibaf said.

He blamed the US for trying to deprive Iran of its internationally recognized right to enrich uranium, all while offering empty promises of economic openings. "They smile in front of the cameras and talk of economic relief, but in reality, not only do they avoid lifting sanctions—they don't even promise to."

"It is clear that no rational logic would accept such a unilateral and imposed agreement," he stressed.

Ghalibaf further criticized US President Donald Trump, calling him "delusional" and urging him to change course.

If Trump truly seeks a deal, he must abandon his coordination with the Zionist regime and Netanyahu's failed policies, Ghalibaf said.

He concluded by emphasizing that Iran must resolve its domestic economic problems by relying on internal capacities, thereby forcing the United States to accept a win-win deal that includes genuine sanctions relief.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

Last week, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, said in a post on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi presented the elements of the US proposal regarding the nuclear agreement to Iran during a short visit to Tehran. He also said that "Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal."

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei underlined that considering national interests would be the basis of Tehran's response to the US proposal."Naturally, any proposal must be carefully reviewed, and the appropriate response must be based on national principles and interests."

MP/6491962