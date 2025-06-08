Iran beat New Zealand at AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

The national Iranian team, who had defeated Indonesia 3-2 in their opening match, are scheduled to meet the Philippines on Monday.

Iran are drawn in Pool B, alongside the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Pool A features Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India.

The tournament will feature a round-robin preliminary stage from June 7–12, with a rest day scheduled for Tuesday. The top two teams from each pool after the preliminaries will advance to the cross semifinals on June 13.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in the final showdown on June 14, while classification matches will determine final standings. Notably, the fifth-ranked team in Pool A will play the sixth-ranked team in Pool B for 10th–11th place, while the third- and fourth-placed teams from both pools will compete for their respective rankings.

The Nations Cup is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.

