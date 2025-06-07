Iran win Indonesia in 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup

Iran defeated Indonesia 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 15-12) in their opening match of the 2025 AVC Women's Volleyball Nations Cup on Saturday, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian team are placed in Pool B alongside the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Indonesia, and New Zealand.

Iran are scheduled to play New Zealand on Sunday.

Pool A includes Vietnam, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and India.

The Nations Cup is being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from June 7 to June 14.

Iran’s Fixtures:

June 7: Iran vs Indonesia

June 8: Iran vs New Zealand

June 9: Iran vs the Philippines

June 11: Iran vs Kazakhstan

June 12: Iran vs Mongolia

MNA