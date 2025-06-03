Iran emphasizes talks, rejects bullying in diplomatic talks

During a ceremony to receive the credentials of New Zealand's Ambassador, Bethany Madden, on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian responded to the ambassador’s wishes for the success of indirect Iran-U.S. talks on the nuclear issue and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, emphasizing that no one should pursue a bullying policy.

The president reiterated that Iran has consistently stated it will never seek nuclear weapons, adding that the Islamic Republic has always cooperated to demonstrate this stance.

He further stated, “The fact that a regime in the region commits crimes with the support of powerful countries, and then efforts are made to portray others as threats to the security and peace of the region in order to impose their own demands, is completely unacceptable. Is it fair, rational, and acceptable for them to try to block the path of growth and development for other countries and then, using the achievements of their exclusive progress, exert pressure on others?”

New Zealand’s ambassador expressed hope and determination to play a key and influential role in strengthening the relationship between Iran and her country during her tenure in the Islamic Republic.

She also referred to her country’s concern about the regrettable situation in Gaza, stating that New Zealand has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and voiced concern about the prevention of food and medicine deliveries to the besieged area.

