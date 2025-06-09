Iran start 2025 PVAO Sitting Volleyball Championships on high

The competition takes place in Hangzhou, China, from June 9 to 19.

The 2025 PVAO feature both women’s and men’s sections, but Iran only compete in the women’s category, according to Tehran Times.

Competing in Women’s Pool A are Korea, Thailand and hosts China, while Pool B consists of Australia, Iran, Japan and Mongolia.

“China are the Paralympic champions and one of the strongest teams in Asia. Japan are also ranked 11th in the world. China, Iran, and Japan will compete for top three places,” Hadi Rezaei, manager of the team, said.

The national Iranian team will play Japan and Mongolia in the following days.

