Iran favors talks while it will never accept bullying

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu in Tehran on Saturday, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran does not accept others making decisions about the future and fate of its nation.

Congratulating him on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice), Pezeshkian expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be a valuable opportunity to strengthen ties between Iran and the Republic of Kazakhstan and expand all-out interactions between the two countries.

Emphasizing the fraternal view of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards Muslim countries, President Pezeshkian noted, “Based on religious teachings, we consider Muslim nations as our brothers, and we are fully prepared to pave the suitable way for progress, prosperity, and sustainable development with all Islamic countries, including Kazakhstan aimed at developing cooperation, exchanging experiences, and utilizing common capacities."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president referred to the cultural, historical and common views of the two countries, adding, “We are ready to expand our relations with Kazakhstan in all fields. The future of bilateral relations depends on the common determination to build a bright future based on peace, security and prosperity for the region and the world."

The visiting foreign minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for his part, congratulated the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha to the government and noble nation of Islamic Iran and noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran.

Nurtleu emphasized that his country is resolved to strengthen relations with Iran in all political, economic and regional fields.

Expressing respect for the principled and logical positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of peaceful nuclear activities, he said that Kazakhstan recognizes Iran as a country with an ancient culture and civilization, and emphasizes that Iran has the legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

“I am confident that Iranian government's efforts in the path of reforms in various fields will undoubtedly lead to the development, prosperity, and progress of the great Iranian nation,” Kazakh foreign minister further highlighted.

