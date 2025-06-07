  1. Politics
Jun 7, 2025, 2:56 PM

Iranian, Kazakh FMs hold high-level meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu held a high-level meeting in Tehran on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

According to the scheduled program, Kazakh foreign minister will also hold meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and also managers of the Iranian startups later on the Tehran visit.

The statement from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stated that "the upcoming talks are expected to help strengthen political dialogue, develop cooperation in the trade and economic spheres, as well as investment and promote relations between businesses of the two sides."

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry on Saturday announced that the talks will focus on issues of transport, logistics connections, energy, agriculture, and cooperation in regional and international organizations.

