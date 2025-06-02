  1. Politics
Jun 2, 2025, 9:34 PM

Kazakh FM set to visit Iran for high-profile talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 7, 2025 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.

During the visit, Murat Nurtleu is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as well as several leaders of major Iranian businesses, Trend news agency reported.

"The upcoming talks are expected to contribute to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and enhancing ties between the business communities of the two countries," Kazakh foreign minister said in a statement.

According to the ministry, particular attention during the talks will be given to the issues of transport and logistics connectivity, energy, agriculture, and cooperation within international and regional organizations.

