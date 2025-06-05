The Ukrainian attack cost a price for Russia. The attack came as the U.S. decreased its aid to Ukraine and kyiv was supported by EU.

On June 1, Kiev used drones to carry out terrorist attacks against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attacks, but all fires were extinguished. The Defense Ministry added that there were no casualties among military personnel or civilian personnel. Some suspects involved in the terrorist attacks have been detained.

The Kremlin has called on former U.S. President Donald Trump to condemn what it describes as "terrorist attacks" by the Ukrainian government.

Reports indicate that Trump privately described Ukraine’s strike on Russian airports as "bold" but warned it could complicate ceasefire negotiations.

Axios sources say Trump is concerned that the attack could provoke a severe response from Putin, potentially leading to a violent Russian escalation against Ukraine.

