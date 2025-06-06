Regional unity key to security, development: Pres. Pezeshkian

The president made the remarks as he attended the coordination meeting for the international conference on investment opportunities in West Azarbaijan Province. The meeting was held on Thursday evening in the provincial capital, Urmia, ahead of the conference scheduled for June 11-12.

“Exploiting the existing disputes, US President Donald Trump is plundering oil resources and is pursuing to fuel insecurity through the sale of military equipment, he said, adding that regional countries must recognize that they [US] do not desire unity among Muslims,” President Pezeshkian said on Thursday.

He emphasized that unity and amity would help regional nations ensure security and promote development in West Asia.

President Pezeshkian also referred to the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, and said that what is taking place in the Palestinian territory is a war crime. Today, those who claim to support human rights continue to block entry of food and medicines into the besieged Gaza Strip, he added.

Also in his remarks, Pezeshkian warned that adversaries attempt to sow dissatisfaction within Iranian society, and advised against poor decision-makings which he said could exacerbate the hostile efforts.

On the existing energy imbalances across Iran, he said that his administration imported 7,000 solar panels and facilitated foreign investment in renewable energy as part of efforts to tackle the imbalances.

MNA/IRN