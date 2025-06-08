Exposing US human rights abuses is ‘jihad of clarification’

Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriate Affairs Vahid Jalalzadeh was speaking at a meeting on US human rights violations on Sunday.

Jalalzadeh noted that the phrase “American human rights” was first used by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and later pursued by Iran’s High Council for Human Rights.

He said such gatherings go beyond merely recounting past incidents. “The US has carried out various unilateral and cruel actions against the Iranian people, many of which clearly violate their own declared human rights principles,” Jalalzadeh said, citing US sanctions on medicine and treatment mentioned in a report by UN Special Rapporteur Alena Douhan on the negative impact of sanctions.

The official also said that Iran leads the global fight against imperialism, adding that exposing US rights abuses should not be limited to the Islamic Republic but extended globally.

MNA/IRN