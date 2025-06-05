  1. Politics
Normalizing Israel Gaza genocide darkest tragedy in world

TEHRAN, Jun. 05 (MNA) – Iran criticizes the Bundestag (the German parliament) for expelling a member who wore a shirt with the word ‘Palestine’.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says normalizing the Israeli regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip is “the darkest tragedy in the world today” and amounts to complicity in the crime.

“The fact that even the word ‘Palestine’ on a T-shirt is too much for Germany’s Bundestag is extremely ironic and suggestive of systemic hypocrisy of those same people who claim to support an independent Palestinian State,” Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in an X post on Thursday.

Baqaei went on to say, “Normalizing Israel’s genocide stands as the darkest tragedy in the world today and Israel’s supporters & apologists are no less than complicit in its atrocities.”

According to Euronews, Cansin Köktürk, a German parliamentarian “was thrown out of a German parliament plenary chamber on Wednesday for wearing a T-shirt with the word ‘Palestine’ printed on it.”

