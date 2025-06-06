Israeli army kills 226 journalists in Gaza since Oct. 2023

The number of journalists killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war has reached 226 after Al Arabiya TV cameraman Ahmed Qaljah was confirmed killed earlier today, Gaza’s Government Media Office has said.

The statement did not specify where Qaljah was killed, but Al Jazeera correspondents reported that medical sources at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City said a journalist had died of his wounds following an attack on the medical facility on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

The office called on “all journalistic bodies in all countries of the world to condemn these systematic crimes against Palestinian journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip”.

“We also call on them to exert serious and effective pressure to stop the crime of genocide, protect journalists and media professionals in the Gaza Strip, and halt their killing,” it added.

MNA