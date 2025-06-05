Iran's defense chief reacts to Israeli threats

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Minister of Defense, has called recent Israeli threats against Iran “sheer nonsense,” asserting that the regime lacks the capability to pose a real threat to Iran.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Nasirzadeh stated that Iran possesses such power that Israel cannot threaten it. "Any malicious action by the Zionist regime will result in its own destruction.”

He further added that those who are actually capable of threatening Iran do not speak in such a manner. "The statements from Israeli officials are baseless and empty talk.”

Commenting on the same issue, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, declared that Iran is fully prepared to face any possible scenario. General Salami emphasized Iran’s complete readiness to confront any threat and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s firm resolve to safeguard national sovereignty and the rights of the Iranian people.

