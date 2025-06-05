Iran's nuclear rights not up for negotiation

Kazem Ghareebabadi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Legal and International Affairs, stressed that any damage to Iran’s nuclear rights in ongoing negotiations is unacceptable.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution's address marking the 36th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing, Gharibabadi emphasized that the cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy is “independence,” grounded in the principle of rejecting foreign dominance.

“We do not shape our policies based on the interests of world powers but according to our national interests and security,” he said.

He highlighted that upholding the full nuclear rights of the Iranian people has always been a priority in nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

He added that nuclear enrichment is a modern and essential technology, and few countries possess full fuel cycle capability — with Iran among them.

“In any negotiation, our rights must be preserved, and any harm to them is unacceptable,” Gharibabadi concluded.

MP/